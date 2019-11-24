As the sun hammered down on Pāpāmoa Plaza, excited kids started to get restless, screaming for the man everyone wants to see this time of year - Santa.

He took pride of place in the Pak'nSave Papamoa Kiwiana Xmas Parade this afternoon, along with characters including Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf of Disney's Frozen, as well as Batman and the Joker.

The parade was hosted by Papamoa Unlimited and Onewave NZ.

It started at midday on Longview Dr, before travelling down Dickson St, Domain Rd and ending up at the Pāpāmoa Plaza.

Pāpāmoa Plaza's carpark was absolutely packed with families from midday, all hoping to get a glimpse of the jolly man in red.

At the end of the parade, he finally turned up - not in his traditional sleigh pulled by reindeer, but a red 1965 Mercury Comet convertible.

Families line the street into the Pāpāmoa Plaza as they wait for Santa to arrive. Photo / George Novak

Two lucky children from Pāpāmoa had been selected to sit next to Santa on his float.

There were 26 floats in the parade, with contributions including the Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club, Fire Emergency NZ, and New Shoots Children's Centre.

There were also walkers in the parade, including a group of cheerleaders, gymnasts and a group of marchers at the beginning of the parade.

Batman arrived in the Batmobile driven by his faithful butler Alfred, while the Joker and Poison Ivy weren't far behind.

Queen Elsa sang "Let It Go" from her float, flanked by Princess Anna and Olaf the Snowman, as fake snow flurried around the spectators.

Kids scurried around the edges of the parade picking up lollies that were flung into the air by passengers on the floats.

Another Santa on the Bay Civil float. Photo / George Novak

Nine-year-old Rawiri Lyttle's favourite float was the Batman float, and his 10-year-old sister Summer said her favourite was the gymnasts because she liked to do gymnastics herself.

Six-year-old J'emmalily Watson-Crooks said her favourite float was the "one with the flamingos", much to the surprise of her mother.

"I thought you were going to say Elsa," she said.

J'emalily's elder sister Jay, 9, liked "the one with the blue house".

This was the Blue Bach float by The Blue Cottage Early Learning Centre in Pāpāmoa - the winners of the prize for overall best float.

The Trustpower Christmas Parade will be held in the Tauranga CBD on November 30.