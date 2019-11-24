On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
As the sun hammered down on Pāpāmoa Plaza, excited kids started to get restless, screaming for the man everyone wants to see this time of year - Santa.
He took pride of place in the Pak'nSave Papamoa Kiwiana Xmas Parade this afternoon, along with characters including Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf of Disney's Frozen, as well as Batman and the Joker.
The parade was hosted by Papamoa Unlimited and Onewave NZ.
It started at midday on Longview Dr, before travelling down Dickson St, Domain Rd and ending up at the Pāpāmoa Plaza.