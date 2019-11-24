She may not be able to tell you with words but the smile says everything.

When Peyton Steyn locked eyes on her new personalised Kettwiesel trike, nothing else mattered.

Peyton's trike, which was built overseas, is the latest of gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation's mission is to bring light into families' lives by creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Peyton is undiagnosed, but as mother Terri Steyn puts it: "She is basically a 10-month-old in an 8-year-old's body."

The Kettwiesel trike is made to fit Peyton who is unable to walk freely and who has never said a word. Photo / George Novak
Doctors realised earlier this year Peyton was not dying, however, the state of purgatory the Steyn family have

