

She may not be able to tell you with words but the smile says everything.

When Peyton Steyn locked eyes on her new personalised Kettwiesel trike, nothing else mattered.

Peyton's trike, which was built overseas, is the latest of gifts from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation's mission is to bring light into families' lives by creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Peyton is undiagnosed, but as mother Terri Steyn puts it: "She is basically a 10-month-old in an 8-year-old's body."

The Kettwiesel trike is made to fit Peyton who is unable to walk freely and who has never said a word. Photo / George Novak

Doctors realised earlier this year Peyton was not dying, however, the state of purgatory the Steyn family have been in is short on fun and the trike was a fast way to change that, Terri said.

"Peyton's walking isn't great but we get out and about a lot. The only way to get her out, without her pram is on a bike."

The new trike can be unhitched from the front wheel and tied up to another so Peyton can essentially piggyback while someone else peddles.

"We have never been able to go out as a family on bike rides but now we can," Terri said.

"It is liberating and she loves watching traffic and the busyness, but she gets so bored at home so this will be game-changing."

Terri had tried looking for a company that would fund for an individual but to no avail - but Make-A- Wish made their dream come true by funding the trike worth about $8000.

Make-A-Wish volunteer Sarah Harcourt said she couldn't wait to pass over the trike to Peyton and her family.

"We visited Peyton months ago and figured out what she wanted, so it is nice to come back and see how Peyton is doing and to see the joy on her face.

"We get all the nice bits. It is just truly lovely."

Make-A-Wish has volunteers all around the country but relies on donations to bring smiles to the faces who deserve it most.