Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Black Ferns 7s without Portia Woodman, Michaela Blyde for Dubai, Cape Town

David Beck
By
5 mins to read
Black Ferns Sevens player Portia Woodman is all smiles despite nursing a strained hamstring which will keep her out of action for eight weeks. Photo / Andrew Warner

Black Ferns Sevens player Portia Woodman is all smiles despite nursing a strained hamstring which will keep her out of action for eight weeks. Photo / Andrew Warner

When it comes to getting on the field, the last year has not been kind to Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman.

Finally making her return from an Achilles tendon injury at the Oceania Sevens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times