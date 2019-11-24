The long-standing Roller Mills rugby tournament has been scrapped as the Northern Region Rugby Council moves away from representative rugby at age groups below under-16. What does this mean for Bay of Plenty and popular tournaments such as the Tai Mitchell?

The Northern Region Rugby Council (NRRC) will no longer provide interprovincial representative rugby opportunities below the under-16 age group.

The decision means the under-13, weight-restricted Roller Mills tournament, which began in 1924, will cease to exist as the NRRC continues to change its approach to representative rugby for young players.

READ MORE:
Rugby: 94-year-old Roller Mills tournament scrapped after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.