For the Whanganui contingent, the 2019-20 PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship season can be considered "unfinished business" when it gets underway in Featherston on Sunday.

It was a tight and somewhat contentious 2018-19 season where Whanganui drivers across each of the divisions – Rob Coley (Superboats), Ross Travers (Group A) and Hayden Wilson (Group B) – finished the five rounds just a few points shy of winning the titles, which instead went to Hamilton's Glen Head, Hamilton's Ollie Silverton and Owhango's Tim Edhouse respectively.

All three Whanganui drivers had been in with a mathematical chance of winning their respective championships

