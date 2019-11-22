Around 300 people turned out to join the White Ribbon March to say no to violence against women.

The Friday lunchtime march hosted by White Ribbon Whanganui gathered on Taupo Quay and marched along Victoria Ave to Majestic Square.

The march had special significance for Wanganui this year after the deaths of Jasmine Wilson and Feona McKay-Patea.

Wilson's family members and the group Justice4Jazz were part of the group and were supported by representatives of a number of Whanganui agencies and individuals.

Marchers wore T-shirts with slogans "Maintain the Mana", "Say No to Violence", "Stand Up Speak Out" and "Break the Silence".

White Ribbon Riders who have travelled from as far afield as Dunedin brought up the rear and rode their motorcycles into Majestic Square.

The riders have been on a North Island tour for the past week visiting schools and promoting a message of healthy masculinity.

Local White Ribbon leader Jay Rerekura welcomed everyone to the gathering and said November 25 was international White Ribbon Day but ending violence against women is everyday mahi.

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango joined the march and addressed the crowd in Majestic Square afterwards.

"I want to acknowledge the parents of Jasmine Wilson - Brenda and Chris, her whanau, friends as well as the family of Feona McKay-Patea.

"I welcome our friends from Dunedin and encourage everyone to embrace this kaupapa of non-violence."

White Ribbon Ride leader Takurua Tawera told the gathering in Majestic Square that the movement has a new campaign this year.

"Our focus has always been on the perpetrators but this year we have shifted the focus to children and to boys in particular."

Tawera said if boys aren't encouraged to show emotions such as sadness and anger in healthy ways, it can lead to bottling up of emotions, mental health challenges, aggression, and violence.

"We need to encourage boys that they can cry if they need to and the aim is that it will help prevent them perpetrating violence in the future."

A large contingent of students from Whanganui City College junior skill was part of the march and performed a moving haka at the conclusion of the speeches.

A number of them had multiple white ribbons pinned to their jerseys and year 9 student Cyprezz Manukau-Atkins wore 37 of them.

"Some are for my God sister and some are for others I know," he said.

Students from the City College Military Services Academy provided a sausage sizzle for people gathered in the square as local musicians provided background sounds for people who lingered to talk afterwards.

White Ribbon Day celebrates men willing to show leadership and commitment to promoting safe, healthy relationships within families and encourages men to challenge each other on attitudes and behaviour that are abusive.

It was started by a men's movement in Canada in 1991 and has been officially adopted by the United Nations as its International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.