Around 300 people turned out to join the White Ribbon March to say no to violence against women.

The Friday lunchtime march hosted by White Ribbon Whanganui gathered on Taupo Quay and marched along Victoria Ave to Majestic Square.

The march had special significance for Wanganui this year after the deaths of Jasmine Wilson and Feona McKay-Patea.

Wilson's family members and the group Justice4Jazz were part of the group and were supported by representatives of a number of Whanganui agencies and individuals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marchers wore T-shirts with slogans "Maintain the Mana", "Say No to Violence", "Stand Up Speak Out" and "Break

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.