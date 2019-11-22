On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Our focus has always been on the perpetrators but this year we have shifted the focus to children and to boys in particular."
Tawera said if boys aren't encouraged to show emotions such as sadness and anger in healthy ways, it can lead to bottling up of emotions, mental health challenges, aggression, and violence.
"We need to encourage boys that they can cry if they need to and the aim is that it will help prevent them perpetrating violence in the future."
A large contingent of students from Whanganui City College junior skill was part of the march and performed a moving haka at the conclusion of the speeches.
A number of them had multiple white ribbons pinned to their jerseys and year 9 student Cyprezz Manukau-Atkins wore 37 of them.
"Some are for my God sister and some are for others I know," he said.
Students from the City College Military Services Academy provided a sausage sizzle for people gathered in the square as local musicians provided background sounds for people who lingered to talk afterwards.
White Ribbon Day celebrates men willing to show leadership and commitment to promoting safe, healthy relationships within families and encourages men to challenge each other on attitudes and behaviour that are abusive.
A small portion of Friday's White Ribbon march in Whanganui.
It was started by a men's movement in Canada in 1991 and has been officially adopted by the United Nations as its International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.