Recently, Keep New Zealand Beautiful announced that Whanganui was crowned the Most Beautiful City in the country.

Well, the tatty, muddy space on Maria Place adjacent to the Farmers' carpark must have slipped their eye.

In an area of town that most visitors would see, this so-called green space needs a decision to be made about it. Is it a lawn with vehicles prevented from parking on it, or — alternatively — a properly constructed parking area?

Either option would be a better result than what we have now.

AJ Wallbutton
Springvale
