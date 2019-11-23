An international movement that takes a stand against violence will be felt at the summit of Mauao on Monday as people gather to commemorate a life lost and work towards a brighter future.

The White Ribbon Day service has been organised by Buddy Mikaere, who is a trustee of Mauao Trust, which owns the Mount Maunganui mountain.

Mikaere said the timing of the event was especially poignant because it marked 30 years since Monica Cantwell's murder on November 20, 1989, plus the current trial in Auckland after the death of fellow British tourist Grace Millane.

"People should be able to come to our country and feel safe. I feel quite ashamed about this and I think it's about time men stepped up and did something positive," Mikaere said.

"Especially with the 30 years anniversary of what happened, we need to ask ourselves 'what have we learned from that event?' "

British backpacker Monica Cantwell was murdered and raped on Mauao. Photo / File

Mikaere has long had a fire in his belly for eliminating violence, particularly against women.

"My experience as a kid, I guess I was lucky in that my father never laid a hand on my mother, so I was shocked to learn that other kids' mums got hidings every other week. I found it unbelievable and that's always kind of stayed with me over the years," he said.

In police data for the 12 months to August in the Western Bay of Plenty, 464 people were victimised by a family member or partner acting with the intention to cause injury. This includes assaults, threatening to kill, and sexual assault.

Another 140 people were targeted with violence by former partners. Of all of these offences, 77 per cent were committed by males.

Hazel Hape, manager of Tauranga Women's Refuge, says it's important to shine a light on violence against women and children. Photo / File

Tauranga Women's Refuge manager Hazel Hape and Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark, former refuge manager, will lay a wreath on Cantwell's memorial rock, where the service is being held.

Hape said it was important to remember Cantwell's death and to note that 30 years later, "we are still having women murdered by violence and abuse".

"We think it's important to give voice and visibility to those who have lost their lives, and to show solidarity to their families, their community, and to say that we support the ending of violence."

Hape said White Ribbon Day was not only a women's issue but a community one. The Mauao event was "significant".

"It's about putting it out there. People are taking the opportunity to shine the light on violence and women in the White Ribbon Campaign. An event that says this is not okay - to abuse women and children - can only be a positive thing."

List MP and former Tauranga Women's Refuge manager Angela Warren-Clark will be taking part in a commemorative service on Mauao on White Ribbon Day. Photo / File

Warren-Clark said Cantwell's death was a shocking event and it was a special thing to collectively recognise this and work on changing New Zealand's culture of violence.

"It will be a real poignant and reflective moment to recognise loss of life and for us, to all come together to acknowledge White Ribbon Day," she said.

"It's nice to be able to reflect on where we are at and to also acknowledge that men are part of the solution around family and sexual violence."

Figures from It's Not OK show about half of all homicides in New Zealand are committed by an offender who is identified as family, yet 76 per cent of family violence incidents are not reported to New Zealand Police.

The figures also showed 24 per cent of women and 6 per cent of men report having experienced sexual assault in their lifetime. Disabled women are about twice as likely to be victims of violence or abuse compared with other women.

