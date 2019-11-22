Whanganui softball identities have pitched in to support a move to change the name of Gonville's softball park.

A proposal to formally change the name to Whanganui Ballpark has been submitted to Whanganui District Council in an effort to support future aspirations of the sport.

The proposal was put forward by the Whanganui Softball Association, which is looking to change the name that's on Whanganui District Council records, after taking over the premises more than seven years ago.

The ballpark, at 29 Puriri St, is recorded as the Braves Ballpark with council and is the namesake of the Braves Softball

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.