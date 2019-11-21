I find it somewhat disappointing the new councillors have decided to revisit the begging and rough-sleeping bans (News, November 20).

I would have thought they would have been concentrating on moving the council forward rather than backwards.

Five new councillors, including the mayor and just one other councillor from the previous term, voted to revisit the bylaw with five voting against. I believe that tends to indicate this council is somewhat split and that, in my view, does not bode well for the future.

We all have sympathy for people who are homeless and feel forced to beg, but the retailers and others have advised that things have improved since the bylaw was introduced so why fix something that is not broken?

I want this council to get on with things and look forwards and not backwards.

(Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Beautiful Tauranga

My wife and I had the pleasure of visiting Tauranga for a couple of days last week.

Taking our dog for walks through numerous parks and along walking tracks was a delight. Living in Albany, Auckland as we do, we had forgotten what well-maintained grass looks like, and how nice well maintained tracks are to walk along.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those staff involved, who obviously take pride in their work, and would suggest that they instruct Auckland Council as to how they go about it.

Richard Telford

Auckland



