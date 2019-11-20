There are more beggars on Tauranga CBD streets when there is a cruise boat at Port of Tauranga.

I have seen passengers cross the road to avoid them.

I saw someone try to give a beggar a bottle of water and sandwich – and the beggar said he only wanted money.

How can they afford cellphones?

They have the same problem in Melbourne – they only want money. I even saw a couple go into TAB in Melbourne when given money.

Wendy Galloway
Ōmokoroa

Thank you BOP Times

Thanks to the Bay of Plenty Times for a neat summary

