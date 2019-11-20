There are more beggars on Tauranga CBD streets when there is a cruise boat at Port of Tauranga.

I have seen passengers cross the road to avoid them.

I saw someone try to give a beggar a bottle of water and sandwich – and the beggar said he only wanted money.

How can they afford cellphones?

They have the same problem in Melbourne – they only want money. I even saw a couple go into TAB in Melbourne when given money.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa



Thank you BOP Times

Thanks to the Bay of Plenty Times for a neat summary of the End of Life Choice Bill (News, November 15).

The article mentioned a "paper trail" that needed to be checked by the Ministry of Health. But it wasn't clear that this paper trail needs to be in place before the assisted death takes place. If not, the Ministry of Health will not counter-sign the life-ending medication and the drug cannot be accessed without it. So the checking happens beforehand.

Of course, in addition to this, regular reviews will be conducted of all assisted deaths after the fact.

Thank you for factual, rational information devoid of hysteria.

Ann David

Waikanae

