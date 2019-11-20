More than half a million dollars has been divvied up to pay Whanganui's 12 district councillors as their new roles and responsibilities are confirmed.

Whanganui District Council has a pool of $516,096 to use for salaries, a figure determined by the Remuneration Authority.

The amount is decided by factors such as the size of the district and is the same regardless of the number of councillors. It's a requirement for council to allocate the entire pool of funds.

Earlier this month mayor Hamish McDouall named Jenny Duncan as deputy mayor, while other positions were announced at Tuesday's council meeting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Duncan

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.