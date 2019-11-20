On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Duncanwill be paid $49,883. In addition to her deputy mayor role, she will chair the audit and risk committee and is deputy chairwoman of the policy and bylaw committee, chaired by McDouall. Duncan is also chairwoman of the chief executive review committee.
Committee chairs have been allocated $46,046 each from the remuneration pool, with advisory group chair and deputy committee chair positions allocated $42,209 each.
Strategy and finance committee chairwoman Kate Joblin and infrastructure, climate change and emergency management committee chairman Alan Taylor have both been reappointed to chair the committees they led during the last council term. Joblin's deputy will be Josh Chandulal-Mackay, with Hadleigh Reid appointed as Taylor's deputy.
McDouall intends to review committee positions around the same time as the long term plan review in 2021.
McDouall's salary is $141,000, which has been adjusted to $137,138, as he has been provided with a vehicle. The Mayor's salary is set by the Remuneration Authority separately from $516,096 allocation for councillors.