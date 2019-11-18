It is disturbing to read that the new city council is even contemplating reversing last year's rough sleeping bylaw keeping such people at least 5m from retail premises.

Apparently there is some legal challenge to the bylaw under the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

What about the rights of shopkeepers and every other citizen going about their business?

If the legal challenge is successful it will just tell us that the Bill of Rights legislation is flawed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Citizens are penalised for parking too long, there are massive rules about freedom camping, even to the extent that some councils are prosecuting

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.