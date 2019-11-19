A review of speed limits between Westmere and Whanganui is music to the ears of Whanganui deputy mayor Jenny Duncan.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has announced a proposal to change the existing State Highway 3 (SH3) 70km/h speed limit to 50km/h through Virginia Heights between Turere Pl and Tirimoana Pl, and a reduction of the speed limit from 100km/h down to 80km/h from just north of the Tirimoana Pl and SH3 (Great North Rd) intersection out to Blueskin Rd.


