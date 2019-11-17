Westech Automotive Maungakaramea's Northland premier cricket T20 competition campaign couldn't have started better on Saturday as they inflicted an eight-wicket demolition on Kaipara Flats.

In what was first game of the T20 format this season, Maungakaramea took full advantage of a depleted Kaipara team, claiming three wickets in their second over at a sunny Maungakaramea Domain.

Maungakaramea bowler Sean West (right) only conceded 11 runs from his four overs as he provided the perfect foil for his bowlers at the other end. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Maungakaramea left-arm offspinner Hamish Kidd, who had recently returned from university, did the damage at the top as he trapped Kaipara opener Liam Jones in front with the first ball of the game's second over.

