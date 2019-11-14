Whanganui's Women's Refuge now has its own mortgage-free premises on Ingestre St with more than $120,000 raised from the Higgins Great Ball.

The money raised from the August event at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre has allowed the organisation to buy the building outright.

Women's Refuge board member Sharon Warburton said they were humbled by the donations.

"Our community really owns this building because the support that we had from this community, businesses individually and companies nationally who chose to support us, it was overwhelming and so really this building is a testament to this community."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With the organisation's lease

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.