The friends and family of Jasmine Wilson have handed over a portion of the funds raised in her memory to Women's Refuge.

The fundraiser was centred around an event to remember Jasmine which took place at Majestic Square in September.

Organiser Danielle Brown said the group had an overwhelming level of support from the community.

"It started off as something just for Jasmine and something little, then we put it on Facebook and every here knows her so everyone got involved.

"We didn't really think about the amount of support we'd get because Whanganui's such a little town, but just the love people gave, some people just came down and gave time and helped to set everything up."

The event, which attracted hundreds of people to Majestic Square, could be linked to sparking a change for some in attendance.

"We had two women and eight men approach the White Ribbon Riders to say that they needed help," Brown said.

"I really didn't expect that and it went so much bigger than what I thought it would be."

Brown said the fundraiser was support by the likes of Countdown, Pak'nSave, Crazy Pumpkin and The Mad Butcher, who all donated goods for the event.

Hundreds of people attended an event at Majestic Square to remember Jasmine. Photo / Bevan Conley

Smash Cakes raffled off a range of cakes for the campaign while White Ribbon Riders provided a donation.

A total of $1725 was raised with half going to a trust for Jasmine's two children and the other half going to Women's Refuge.

Representatives from Women's Refuge told the organisers they'd be donating half of the proceeds they'd received to the trust for Jasmine's two children.

Jasmine's father Chris Wilson is grateful to those who had donated and said he didn't envisage how big the event and fundraiser would be.

Wilson said he'd had a difficult time since his daughter died in August.

"It sort of comes in waves and the last four weeks have been the worse, up until then I've been able to keep myself fairly stable by helping and being there for other people.

"I tend to spend a lot of time sleeping; it sort of wipes me out."

Jasmine Wilson died in August.

Of the funds going into a trust for Jasmine's children, Wilson said he plans to keep those aside for the children's education.

"Anything that they need that we can't find funds for elsewhere, that money will be there for the boys," Wilson said.

"There's going to be regular payments from me, my daughter and other family members too."

Wilson and Jasmine's friends plan to continue raising awareness around violence by taking part in Whanganui's White Ribbon march, which is scheduled for Friday November 22.

"My big plan is to be out there and doing something while my voice can make a difference, and I think people do listen because I'm going through this and have something to say," Wilson said.

"If I can make a positive change through this, then we've got to do it.

"You can't just sit back and do nothing."