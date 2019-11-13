On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"We didn't really think about the amount of support we'd get because Whanganui's such a little town, but justthe love people gave, some people just came down and gave time and helped to set everything up."
The event, which attracted hundreds of people to Majestic Square, could be linked to sparking a change for some in attendance.
"We had two women and eight men approach the White Ribbon Riders to say that they needed help," Brown said.
"I really didn't expect that and it went so much bigger than what I thought it would be."
Brown said the fundraiser was support by the likes of Countdown, Pak'nSave, Crazy Pumpkin and The Mad Butcher, who all donated goods for the event.
Smash Cakes raffled off a range of cakes for the campaign while White Ribbon Riders provided a donation.