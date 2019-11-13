I read the Okay Boomer editorial by Sonya Bateson (Opinion, November 11).

It left me feeling sad. I realise that by responding, it gives you ammunition to say ... see, I told you they would hit back.

But your editorial was not edifying, just one that showed bitterness of one generation to another.

Mockery is not useful dialogue - it's cruel and builds no bridges.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, most seniors are vitally aware of climate change and do what we can to minimise impact on our shared environment. We are okay with technology and changes in patterns of living.

Nor do we take any pleasure in others' challenges.

Take a moment to look around and notice all the seniors who are volunteering in your community or at service groups such as Lions.

Cast an eye at the next school you pass at 3pm and notice all the grandparents collecting their mokopuna, a small job which enables parents to pursue a career and help, or provide, a family income.

We do not call you snowflake. We do not have a tit-for-tat philosophy. Life is too short for that. Rather, we have a live and let live attitude. Perhaps you could give it a go.



(Abridged)

Valerie Stocks

Pāpāmoa



Free speech is still legal - just

I think Peter Day, (Letters, November 6) needs reminding that New Zealand is a democracy and free speech is still legal - just.

However, when a government ignores the wishes of 80 per cent of the population to outlaw administering corporal punishment to your own children and a councillor is advised to step down because he says what he thinks, one wonders how long democracy will survive here.

Advertisement

I wonder how ridiculous Dey thinks the Hong Kong protesters were, or those who mysteriously or sometimes publicly vanish when they disagree with the government as happens in certain other countries.

To roll over and just agree with the law is easy when it discriminates in your favour.

(Abridged)

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga