I read the Okay Boomer editorial by Sonya Bateson (Opinion, November 11).

It left me feeling sad. I realise that by responding, it gives you ammunition to say ... see, I told you they would hit back.

But your editorial was not edifying, just one that showed bitterness of one generation to another.

Mockery is not useful dialogue - it's cruel and builds no bridges.

Surprisingly, most seniors are vitally aware of climate change and do what we can to minimise impact on our shared environment. We are okay with technology and changes in patterns of living.

