Buildings are currently being demolished in Pererika St right next to the Rotorua St John station.

This would be the perfect, central location to have a purpose-built station for our ambulance crews, but it seems St John is adamant to split the service into two stations on opposite ends of town.

Have the family and whanau of the crews been consulted?

It's a tough enough job to do - there's enough abuse, screwing with your body clock, dealing with seriously shocking cases, never mind keeping your cool with idiot drivers and patients, without having staff morale depleted further.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What an

Bitterness of one generation to another

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.