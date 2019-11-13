Buildings are currently being demolished in Pererika St right next to the Rotorua St John station.

This would be the perfect, central location to have a purpose-built station for our ambulance crews, but it seems St John is adamant to split the service into two stations on opposite ends of town.

Have the family and whanau of the crews been consulted?

It's a tough enough job to do - there's enough abuse, screwing with your body clock, dealing with seriously shocking cases, never mind keeping your cool with idiot drivers and patients, without having staff morale depleted further.

What an opportunity missed. Or is it? Is there not still time to reconsider?

(Abridged)

Linda Page

Rotorua



Bitterness of one generation to another

I read the Okay Boomer editorial by Sonya Bateson (Opinion, November 11).

It left me feeling sad. I realise that by responding, it gives you ammunition to say... see, I told you they would hit back.

But your editorial was not edifying, just one that showed bitterness of one generation to another.

Mockery is not useful dialogue - it's cruel and builds no bridges.



Surprisingly, most seniors are vitally aware of climate change and do what we can to minimise impact on our shared environment. We are okay with technology and changes in patterns of living.



Nor do we take any pleasure in others' challenges.

Take a moment to look around and notice all the seniors who are volunteering in your community or at service groups such as Lions.

Cast an eye at the next school you pass at 3pm and notice all the grandparents collecting their mokopuna, a small job which enables parents to pursue a career and help, or provide, a family income.

We do not call you snowflake. We do not have a tit-for- tat philosophy. Life is too short for that. Rather, we have a live and let live attitude. Perhaps you could give it a go.



(Abridged)

Valerie Stocks

Pāpamoa

