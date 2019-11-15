On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Cats may be reputed to have nine lives but some dogs also have different roles to play during their lifetimes.
Kiwi Working Dogs - a new book by photographers Jo Caird and Paula George - profiles 35 New Zealand canines "employed" to assist humans with everything from apprehending criminals to assisting with medical and emotional needs to hunting truffles.
"Most people know about police dogs, guide dogs and sheepdogs but there are canines working across an incredible range of areas in New Zealand," Caird said.
"We discovered that many search and rescue dogs come from the pound whereas drug detectordogs at the airport, for instance, are specially bred."
"Pet dogs are seldom suitable and we need to know that the dog will be able to work independently with their owner," Donne said.
"It was an exceptional situation because Esther had done an amazing job of training Molly to do all kinds of things."
With training from the Kotuku Foundation's Flip Calkoen and Esther's mother Kylee, Molly now monitors Esther's blood sugar levels to help control her type1 diabetes using her sense of smell to detect changes.
Donne, whose German shepherd Nikki saved her life by dragging her from a car wreck more than 20 years ago, knows the myriad benefits dogs bring to humans.
In recent years, she has been working with the Returned and Services' Association to recruit dogs to work with military veterans.
Last year the foundation acquired Nadya and Anya - two borzoi puppies donated by Stratford breeder Warwick Goodin.
De Kock, who had experience with the breed, took on the responsibility for training them.
"They have wonderful temperaments for such young dogs," she said.
Donne said dogs must be 2 years old before they can be assigned for specific training but she hopes that Nadya and Anya may become veteran support dogs.
Kiwi Working Dogs is available in Whanganui from Whitcoulls and Paperplus.