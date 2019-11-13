Almost four month after fire ripped through the heritage Thain's Building in central Whanganui, its demolition is complete.

A pile of bricks is all that remains as demolition workers successfully remove the last of the Thain's Building on Monday.

Demolition began in early August after the building was ravaged by fire on July 20, resulting in extensive damage to the floors and roof.

Demolition workers have been waiting since the beginning of September for the go-ahead from engineers who needed to determine the best way to remove the last remaining wall without compromising neighboring buildings.

Central Demolition managing director

