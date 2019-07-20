A 42-year-old man remains in Whanganui Hospital in a stable condition following the "massive blaze" which engulfed a heritage building in central Whanganui on Saturday night.

The other who was hospitalised, a 46-year old male, has since been discharged.

A cordon remains in place around the building which sits on the corner of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave.

Whanganui fire chief Gary Ward said the crews "did an amazing job containing a very large fire".

Ward said the roof and internal floors of the building have collapsed.

He said the fire was contained to the one building but others close by may have sustained heat or water damage.

Eleven fire crews from as far away as Palmerston North and New Plymouth rushed to the fire after multiple calls came in from 8.45pm.

Crews took until 12.55am to put the fire out.

Both those caught in the fire had been treated for burns and smoke inhalation and taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Eleven fire crews took just over four hours to extinguish the massive blaze. Photo/ Lewis Gardner

MINZ, a collectible store in the building, said it would be closed until further notice.

"Sad sad news this morning to find out that our wonderful building, that was in the process of restoration being a heritage building caught fire last night," it posted on Facebook.

Crews came from as far away as New Plymouth to fight the blaze. Photo/ Lewis Gardner.

At the height of the fire more than 100 people gathered outside in shock, with a eye-witnessed describing it as a "massive blaze".

"I was driving home and I just looked up and I could just see huge flames, like crazy big flames, it was pretty scary," witness Maddy Stoneman-Boyle told the Herald.

She said smoke was billowing more than 50 metres above the burning building.

Photos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from a building at the bottom of Victoria Ave, near the river.

A witness told the Herald several nearby restaurants had been evacuated.

The fire in Thain's Building started at about 8.45pm. Photo/ Christina Forsyth

Dozens of comments of people in shock were being posted in response to photos of the blaze.

The fire was at heritage Thain's building at 1 Victoria Ave which was sold after an earlier consent to demolish it had been declined.



The Thain's building is a Class B heritage building in the Whanganui District Plan but has no national heritage status.

The three-storey unreinforced masonry building is severely earthquake-prone at 5 per cent of new building standard (NBS) and the ground floor was flooded in the June 2015 floods.