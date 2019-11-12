Some Tauranga principals are cautioning against the zoning schemes under a new system that will replace the 30-year-old self-governing schools regime.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that a new "Education Service Agency" will take over school zoning in each region, and will take the lead role in planning new and improved school buildings.

School zones would be drawn upon a regional basis in an attempt to achieve more equal outcomes for all students and to stop schools "creaming off" the best students to compete against one another.

"In light of these issues, the Government proposes the ESA [Education Service

