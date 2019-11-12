On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Some Tauranga principals are cautioning against the zoning schemes under a new system that will replace the 30-year-old self-governing schools regime.
Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that a new "Education Service Agency" will take over school zoning in each region, and will take the lead role in planning new and improved school buildings.
School zones would be drawn upon a regional basis in an attempt to achieve more equal outcomes for all students and to stop schools "creaming off" the best students to compete against one another.
"In light of these issues, the Government proposes the ESA [Education ServiceAgency] would assume, at a regional level, responsibility for developing a new enrolment scheme, or modifying an existing scheme, and consulting with relevant stakeholders," Hipkins said.
"The student always has to be at the heart of the decision," he said, and supported that the move was to genuinely look after schools and regions.
Gordon was a firm a believer that children should go to their local schools.
Otumoetai Primary School Zara McIndoe said the school relayed with the Ministry of Education about zoning approvals and did not anticipate a significant change.
She said and ESA "definitely makes more sense".
"If it's someone that's in the area making decisions for us ... that's sensible."
Minister Hipkins said the current system allowed schools to "manipulate the zone based on areas they may wish to take students from; for example, including high socio-economic neighbourhoods while excluding closer, yet more disadvantaged, neighbourhoods".
ESA will have "a strong local presence" but will be "part of a redesigned Ministry of Education, which will provide central expertise and services, including new curriculum and leadership services".
It will take a stronger role in planning school buildings in line with the new regional zoning plans, but a policy document released with Hipkins' announcement indicates that the Government will move cautiously.