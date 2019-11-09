The fast-paced, tightly confined nature of BMX racing means the sport is not for the faint hearted. It is those with no fear and can keep their cool who excel, David Beck caught up with one of Rotorua's best.

The performance levels of most athletes decline as they get older but Rotorua's Dion Newth is an exception - he just keeps getting better.

The Rotorua BMX rider started racing when he was 9 but from 1995 he spent 10 years away from the sport. In 2015 he got back into it, and with a renewed maturity and love for racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua's North Island BMX Title winners