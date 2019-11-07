Mr G will open his first solo exhibition this weekend which pays tribute to his ancestors, whānau and Tauranga Moana.

"There is no other thing I would want to do with my art. This is it," Graham Hoete, known as Mr G, said while setting up the exhibition at the Tauranga Art Gallery.

"It's an opportunity to share my art journey but it's also honouring my connection to Tauranga Moana."

And that is exactly why he called the exhibition Home, which for Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa) means hononga (connection).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Graham Hoete, known as Mr G, said the exhibition was a visual smorgasbord of Tauranga Moana. Photo / File
Graham Hoete, known as Mr G, said the exhibition was a visual smorgasbord of Tauranga Moana. Photo / File

As a result of this theme, his

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.