Veterans, widows and other family members marked the 60th anniversary of the Malaya Second battalion's sailing from Wellington with a final reunion in Tauranga. Reunion attendees share their reflections with Sandra Conchie about what the special final gathering means to them.
Hundreds of red poppies were placed on Tauranga RSA cenotaph as Malaya emergency Second Battalion veterans and family members held their final reunion.
Frew, 84, a former Tauranga RSA president, was among the 1300 New Zealanders who served in Malaya during 1948-64. Fifteen were killed.
Yesterday Frew, who served in Malaya from 1959 to 1961, and his fellow Second Battalion members held their final reunion in Tauranga.
This included a special service at the Tauranga RSA cenotaph lead by Reverend John Hebenton followed by a wreath-laying and 443 red poppies placed on the cenotaph by veterans and widows of servicemen.
Reunion organiser Evan Torrance, 83, from Palmerston North said final gathering which involved 45 veterans and 45 family members was not only special but a sad occasion.
"I think it is wonderful so many of our men, their wives, widows and family members have made a special effort to attend our final gathering, particularly given some of them have serious medical problems," he said.
Torrance said reunions such as this were important as they helped to cement lifelong friendships and paid homage to those who served in Malaya and have since died.
"Nothing can compare to the comradeship and tight bonds of friendships and care formed all those years ago, and gatherings like this continue to perpetuate the memories of those who served and died," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.
Torrance said placing 443 poppies on the cenotaph had extra significance yesterday.