Northland surfer Tom Robinson has returned home disappointed but determined after bombing out at the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the United States last week.

The 16-year-old, who recently moved to Raglan to attend the Raglan Surfing Academy, was in his second appearance for the New Zealand junior team at the global competition, held at Huntington Beach, California from October 26 to November 3.

Read more: Robinson ready for global redemption in NZ junior surfing team

In the competition's opening ceremony, Robinson (front, third from the left) performed a rousing haka alongside his New Zealand teammates. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

With a year already under his belt at under-16 boys' division level, Robinson was hopeful of a quarter-final finish this year, but it wasn't to be as the Northlander fell victim to a series of poor waves.

Advertisement

"My first heat I scrapped through in some real bad waves and then my second heat was really early in the morning on low tide again and I was making the heat until the last couple of minutes when the other guy got me," Robinson said.

Going out in the round two repechage and finishing 65th in his division, Robinson said he was disappointed not to show his true potential.

Robinson, 16, discusses tactics with NZ team coach Larry Fisher (right), who also teaches Robinson at the Raglan Surfing Academy. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

"It would have been cool to have that chance to show my surfing on those waves, but in my heats everyone could surf well enough, it was just about who could get the best waves coming through.

"I was pretty upset just because I'd put in a lot of work this year leading up to the worlds and when you put in that much preparation, especially more than last year and it doesn't come off, it hurts a bit."

READ MORE:

• Northland surfing: Polar Bear Classic at Sandy Bay in Tutukaka on for another year

• Northland surfers take to Sandy Bay for second school surf championships

• Kathmandu set to take over surfing brand Rip Curl, create billion-dollar retailer

• Surfing: Northland's future stars on show at club junior surf series

The best result for the New Zealand team came from Gisborne's Saffi Vette who finished sixth in the under-18 girls' division.

While he said it was tough to see others show what could have been, Robinson was pleased to see Kiwis go deep in the competition.

"Everybody in the team got on really well and you kind of realise that you're there to represent your country and you feel proud."

Advertisement

Despite the result, Robinson was not letting his disappointment get him down. His focus had already turned to the New Zealand national surfing competition in January in Dunedin.

Despite the poor result, Robinson was thankful to have the support of his team. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Dunedin has been a happy hunting ground for Robinson who won the national under-14 title in 2016. Robinson said he was going to use his experience in California to push for gold in the under-18 division in Dunedin.

"I don't doubt myself that I can do well over there [in California], it just didn't come off this year, so I feel way more determined to prove to not only my friends but to myself that I can do well," he said.

"As much as it stung, it just reminds me of how much I want it, which makes me work harder."