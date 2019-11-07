Northland surfer Tom Robinson has returned home disappointed but determined after bombing out at the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the United States last week.

The 16-year-old, who recently moved to Raglan to attend the Raglan Surfing Academy, was in his second appearance for the New Zealand junior team at the global competition, held at Huntington Beach, California from October 26 to November 3.

Read more: Robinson ready for global redemption in NZ junior surfing team

In the competition's opening ceremony, Robinson (front, third from the left) performed a rousing haka alongside his New Zealand teammates. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography
In the competition's opening ceremony, Robinson (front, third from the left) performed a rousing haka alongside his New Zealand teammates. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

With a year already under his belt at under-16 boys' division level, Robinson was hopeful of a quarter-final finish this year, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.