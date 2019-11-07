On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Northland surfer Tom Robinson has returned home disappointed but determined after bombing out at the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in the United States last week.
The 16-year-old, who recently moved to Raglan to attend the Raglan Surfing Academy, was in his second appearance for the New Zealand junior team at the global competition, held at Huntington Beach, California from October 26 to November 3.
With a year already under his belt at under-16 boys' division level, Robinson was hopeful of a quarter-final finish this year, butit wasn't to be as the Northlander fell victim to a series of poor waves.
"My first heat I scrapped through in some real bad waves and then my second heat was really early in the morning on low tide again and I was making the heat until the last couple of minutes when the other guy got me," Robinson said.
Going out in the round two repechage and finishing 65th in his division, Robinson said he was disappointed not to show his true potential.
"It would have been cool to have that chance to show my surfing on those waves, but in my heats everyone could surf well enough, it was just about who could get the best waves coming through.
"I was pretty upset just because I'd put in a lot of work this year leading up to the worlds and when you put in that much preparation, especially more than last year and it doesn't come off, it hurts a bit."
Despite the result, Robinson was not letting his disappointment get him down. His focus had already turned to the New Zealand national surfing competition in January in Dunedin.
Dunedin has been a happy hunting ground for Robinson who won the national under-14 title in 2016. Robinson said he was going to use his experience in California to push for gold in the under-18 division in Dunedin.
"I don't doubt myself that I can do well over there [in California], it just didn't come off this year, so I feel way more determined to prove to not only my friends but to myself that I can do well," he said.
"As much as it stung, it just reminds me of how much I want it, which makes me work harder."