There's never been a glass ceiling that could hold back Liz Watson. She's gone all the way to the top all over the Waikato in her chosen trade as a roofer.

She has knowledge, experience and qualifications, co-owns her own company, and has topped it all off by being named New Zealand Tradeswoman of the Year.

Liz, 33, is a founding member and committee member of New Zealand Women In Roofing (NZWIR) as well as a member of the National Association for Women in Construction (NAWiC).

She and her long-time partner Dan Stone, 32, co-own Hamilton based Stone Roofing Ltd. Dan is company director and a qualified roofer while Liz is company manager and a roof cladder.

But she is not a business partner just to do the books - she spends no more than one day a week in the office. The rest of the work week she is on the tools on a roof

