Information technology. It was sent to us to make our lives easier.

There's a Tui billboard somewhere in NZ with that statement on it. The reason why is that information technology can make businesses more effective or become a nightmare. Just ask me how an update to my Microsoft platform went last week – starting while I was trying to reschedule it, taking two-plus hours to complete and then losing functionality of applications – awesome (not)!

At a higher level, however, this Jekyll and Hyde nature means that when you choose to automate a process or introduce processing technology and software, it must be well planned and executed to perfection.

Unfortunately success in this regard is often the exception rather than the rule.

I have reviewed software applications at various milestones throughout the implementation process. So I've seen them in all shapes and forms and there are some rules of thumb which you should follow to get the best results:

Mobile wallet tech demonstrated. Photo / File

1. Do a needs assessment. Understand the exact functionality required by your business and its staff to perform processes and functions. You will be surprised at the high number of implementations which skip this step.

2. Do a cost/benefit analysis of changing the way you do things currently against the solution that the proposed technology provides

3. Prepare a budget and measure your implementation against it regularly.

4. Choose your software carefully. Make sure that it matches the needs assessment and that you are able to do the basics well and not paying top dollar for peripheral functions.

5. Choose a vendor who has worked in your industry in the past and get referees. A vendor must have a proven track record or you risk difficulties further into the project. In larger software implementations you should undertake a tender process to ensure that you have competitive pricing

6. Ensure that there is a maintenance contract and/or some kind of warranty so that you can get assistance and/or repairs when required. It is courting disaster choosing a cheap product or a less renowned vendor who might not support your purchase further into the future.

7. Regularly test the software throughout the implementation to ensure that it works and will eventually be fit for purpose.

8. Training. You must ensure your staff have training and regularly evaluate how well the knowledge is bedded in.

9. Communicate openly to everyone involved around the implementation and do it regularly. And by "communication" I mean full communication – you will need to listen to the feedback from your team.

10. Review the implementation at its conclusion and take note of learnings.

You might want to be at the leading edge of technology and it's a great goal for your business. Just remember that when you change your processes and the modes which control how work is done, it is critical that you approach this in the right way and that you bring your team along on the journey.

Otherwise you may be left with expensive software and systems which might not add any value. And that is the bleeding edge of technology.