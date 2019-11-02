Whanganui District Council has given the green light for construction to begin on the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui redevelopment project.
The council has agreed to a tender by Palmerston North construction company, McMillan & Lockwood Ltd to construct the first stage of the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui redevelopment project.
Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment project director, Gaye Batty, said that on Friday, November 1, Council voted to award the $20 million contract to McMillan & Lockwood to construct the extension wing component of the redevelopment.
This wing, to be named Te Pataka o Sir Archie John Te Atawhai Taiaroa will house new galleries, a retail shop, café, education facilities and state-of-the-art storage space for the Gallery's extensive collection, now and into the future.
"I am delighted we have reached this milestone for the project which will be underway very soon," Batty said.