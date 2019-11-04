Regarding the online petition calling for new city councillor Andrew Hollis to be removed from the council reaching 950 signatures (News, November 1), and some iwi refusing to have him attend any hui, I want to point out that more than 7500 people voted for Hollis, a man who not only will stand up and voice his opinions but also stand by his opinions.

This is called freedom of speech.

At last we have a councillor who will not be intimidated by others, even though some are doing their utmost to crucify him.

Hollis is a valuable asset to this council.

(Abridged)

R Cullen

Mount Maunganui



Gun licences should be similar to car licences

Bill Whitlock (Letters, November 2) is quite right.

Gun licences should be similar to car licences. You need a drivers licence to buy a car from a dealer.

The car is then registered and can be traced by its number plate.

Should you dispose of it, change of ownership is needed. Regular warrants of fitness and registration and for a selection of the community renewal of the driver's licence, all at the owner's expense, are mandatory.

The saying "locks only deter honest people" is often quoted.

If there is a law, those who break it can then be prosecuted. If there is no law, we have anarchy.

(Abridged)

Marie Booth

Rotorua

