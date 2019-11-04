Regarding the online petition calling for new city councillor Andrew Hollis to be removed from the council reaching 950 signatures (News, November 1), and some iwi refusing to have him attend any hui, I want to point out that more than 7500 people voted for Hollis, a man who not only will stand up and voice his opinions but also stand by his opinions.

This is called freedom of speech.

At last we have a councillor who will not be intimidated by others, even though some are doing their utmost to crucify him.

Hollis is a valuable asset to this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gun licences should be similar to car licences

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.