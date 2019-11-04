ON THE SAME PAGE
This is a story about my wife's underwear.

Before I start though I have to point out I have jumped through many and varied hoops to get the tale to the point where it can be revealed without fear of retribution, both personal and legal.

Most importantly Mrs P has given her approval.

When I suggested I could use the story in this very column she basically responded with one of those "why not, it has never stopped you before" shrugs. Naturally it was followed by ". . . but it'll cost you".

The terms of that particular arrangement have been bashed out over the course of a few evenings (and the odd gin and tonic) and involve some confidentiality.

READ MORE:
These are the signs to watch for when checking for skin cancer
State-of-the-art skin cancer clinic being built in Paraparaumu
Skin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.