While top players such as Laura Langman and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were rightfully recognised at the New Zealand Netball Awards, there was also a segment of the night dedicated to those who give those players the tools to shine.

In any sport, having dedicated volunteers is crucial. One such volunteer is Rotorua's Maylene Meroiti, whose passion for the game was recognised when she was named Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year in Auckland on Wednesday night.

"I was super excited, ecstatic, emotional - all those things," Meroiti said.

"It was a shock when they rang me and said 'you've been nominated'. I was really nervous but excited about it."

Meroiti grew up at netball courts, her mum was a representative player, and as soon as she was old enough she took to the courts herself and has played the game for much of her life.

About 10 years ago, injuries meant she was no longer able to play the game she loves. She was desperate to remain involved and got into coaching.

Now, at 45, she coaches school teams, club teams, Rotorua representative teams and Bay of Plenty representative teams. She also runs development programmes for both players and other coaches and facilitates coaching modules for the Netball Waikato/Bay of Plenty zone.

"They also looked at my coaching philosophy, which is the nga papa whā tanga model. That pretty much represents all things te reo Māori and just kind of implements all that into my coaching, into players, into their whānau and making connections.

"It's all about them as a person not just them on the court playing netball - I look at the connections with their whānau, their hapū, their iwi, their marae, their school, everything.

Tayla Earle was named the Special K Aspiring Silver Fern at the New Zealand Netball Awards on Wednesday night. Photo / Photosport

"I'm just passionate about netball, it's always been in my family, lots of sports have. It's just been in our lives since childhood, netball is part of the family."

The thing she enjoyed most about coaching and the reason she volunteered so many of her hours to the sport was seeing players grow.

"It's really seeing the benefits that the athletes take on board, watching them grow and become passionate about what they're doing. It's seeing it in their faces, seeing it when they're happy on the court. It's when they're selected for performance programmes and selected for rep teams and you kind of know that you've contributed towards some of that progress.

"That really is an intrinsic reward."

The reach of her coaching influence was on display during the awards when Rotorua's Tayla Earle, a player Meroiti coached at Rotorua Girls' High School, was named Special K Aspiring Silver Fern after an outstanding season with the Northern Mystics.

"I coached her when I was the coach of the Premier 1 team at Rotorua Girls' High and a Rotorua rep team. We both got recognised on the same night, it was really quite cool. That's the feeling for me as a coach, that's the reward and the passion - why you do what you do. I was just as excited to see her win.

"She's definitely going to make the Silver Ferns one day. It was just amazing for both of us to be there and be recognised together on the night."

Meroiti is also on her Netball New Zealand performance coach qualification pathway and has big goals for the future.

"I've been really focused on my coaching pathway for the last seven or eight years so I'm fairly new as a coach. I would really love to be the Magic coach some day, because that's our zone.

"Above that, a New Zealand secondary school team or the highest, highest goal would be to coach the Silver Ferns, Noeline Taurua is definitely one of my idols.

"You have to work your way through and gain experience so being on this pathway is definitely the right place to be."

2019 Netball New Zealand Award Winners

Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award

Laura Langman

MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

More FM People's Choice

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Sky Sport Moment of the Year

Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory

National Awards:

ANZ Premiership Player of the Year

Gina Crampton

ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year

Yvette McCausland-Durie

ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year

Josh Bowring

Special K Aspiring Silver Fern

Tayla Earle

Beko Netball League Player of the Year

Ali Wilshier

NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year

Grace Nweke

Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of Year

Pelesa Semu

GJ Gardner National Umpire of the Year

Myron Elkington

Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official

Lisa Aull

Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association, supported by Puma

Adine Wilson

Volunteer Awards:

Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year

Maylene Meroiti

Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year

Sonia Kupuri

Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year

Jenny Hickson

Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year

Jessica Gill

Cadbury Community Volunteer Community Champion of the Year

Parengaio Huhu