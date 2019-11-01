While top players such as Laura Langman and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were rightfully recognised at the New Zealand Netball Awards, there was also a segment of the night dedicated to those who give those players the tools to shine.

In any sport, having dedicated volunteers is crucial. One such volunteer is Rotorua's Maylene Meroiti, whose passion for the game was recognised when she was named Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year in Auckland on Wednesday night.

"I was super excited, ecstatic, emotional - all those things," Meroiti said.

READ MORE:
Premium - Netball: Former Silver Fern Adine Wilson and how a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2019 Netball New Zealand Award Winners