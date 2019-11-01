On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A 1955 "muscle car of the air" has been trucked to Whanganui ready for conversion into a dwelling.
New Whanganui councillor James Barron bought the ZK-CIF 580 Convair from Air Chathams for $25,000 but said it has cost more than that to get it from Auckland to Whanganui.
The process began on October 30, when the plane was cut into pieces. That stretched into the evening, and the pieces were loaded on to trucks and ready to roll down State Highway 1 by 10.30 next morning.
Two trucks were needed, with three pilot vehicles each. They stopped traffic to allowthe oversize loads to ease around tight corners.