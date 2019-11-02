A DOG'S LIFE
Titles? Ha.

Years ago and in a foreign country a distinguished person came to address the school I was teaching at. I no longer remember whether the person was an old boy, or a parent, or a governor or what. But I do remember that by profession he was an ambassador.

The headmaster, who was himself a worryingly odd character, called a meeting of the staff. After the ambassador's address, he said, there would be a little function in his honour.

We were expected to be there. And the headmaster let us know that should we have the good fortune to find ourselves spoken to by the ambassador he liked to be addressed formally, with the words "Your Excellency".

