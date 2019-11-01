On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The supermarket is a place to buy bread and butter but for one married couple, Four Square Edmund Rd is their bread and butter.
But two months ago, that bread was more like toast after a blaze started in a switchboard which left the store in embers just a week before their two-year anniversary of owning it. But the couple, the staff and the store will rise from the ashes and open their doors to the community. Once again, providing the bread and butter.
The dream of being grocers burnt before the Four Square Edmund Rd owners' eyes after an electrical fire broke out in a switchboard on August 27 about 3pm.
The store is owned by married couple Clare and Richard Gallagher who spent the two-year anniversary of owning the store cleaning soot.
It was the store's busiest time on the busiest day of the week when the alarm sounded and the busy store became blackened and empty.