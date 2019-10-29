Let's help the kindy kids

I was appalled to hear that someone has stolen the new blinds that were installed in June.

As the blinds were purpose built it's hard to believe that they could be used elsewhere.

Like most organisations like this kindergarten, it will take a long time for them to build up funds to replace the blinds.

Having had three grandchildren attend this kindergarten, I know what a great learning environment it is for children prior to attending primary school.

Let's rally around the Aramoho Kindergarten and help them to replace the blinds.

TONY CLARK

Whanganui

Tell historical truths

The facts of New Zealand history are controversial: on one hand there are documented records, and on the other, oral folklore.

The Government has dictated that teaching of New Zealand history in our schools is to become compulsory. Before that is imposed, it is essential a balanced and universally trusted Truth Commission be established to test the accuracy of disputed aspects of New Zealand history.

Without such a body to remove controversy, and recognising the present one-sided, unbalanced and compulsory indoctrination of students in occupational tertiary courses, sometimes offensively presented, the process will be no different in our schools.

Further, without such testing, the process will be the same as China's forced re-education and indoctrination of its Muslim Uighur population, except, hopefully, New Zealand children and their families will not be detained in state internment facilities.

GRAEME BRIDGE

Whanganui

+++

