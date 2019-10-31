COMMENT:

When I was teaching, one of the coolest things was pronouncing a student's name correctly and seeing their eyes light up because they expected you not to.

I think it's exciting that there is going to be a new generation of children who will have perfect - or at least close to it - pronunciation of Māori language.

Te reo should be compulsory for all primary age children.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many schools already have te reo as part of their teaching but there are many, I'm sure, that don't.

READ MORE:
Premium - Te Wiki o te Reo Māori: What are

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.