A well-known Bay of Plenty man accused of raping a teenage girl in Wellington says he has no memory of even meeting her.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual violation by rape at his judge-alone trial in the Tauranga District Court yesterday.

The woman, now aged in her 30s, told the court she and a friend were at a bar when she saw the defendant drinking. She said she immediately recognised him.

"I was especially excited because I had followed his [the defendant's] career since childhood and I was quite starstruck ... He was famous and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.