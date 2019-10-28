COMMENT:

I have become convinced my wife believes Labour Weekend is for just that, labouring over all sorts of jobs.

Obviously I've tried to explain it's for a period of relaxation, like a reward for coming through the long, dark days of winter but she's having none of it.

Well that's not entirely true. Mrs P accepts a three-day break is something to be cherished . . . but only after all the jobs I've put off over winter are sorted.

Now I'd rather not waste an entire weekend labouring so I've gone hard on Saturday to get as much

