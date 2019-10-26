A DOG'S LIFE

A_121102bopjb06.JPG
Oops. What happens next? I was hoping he might fall, but there's no doubt that the danger of what he was doing piqued my interest. Photo / File

SUP261019NADchainsaw.JPG
Some years ago I was MC for an anarchic variety show. A young man rang offering to juggle chainsaws. I hired him on the instant for $100. Photo / Getty Images

The Linesman, a story by Janet Frame, used to be popular with kids I was preparing for English exams, not because it was particularly well written, nor yet because it was exciting, but because it was short. It comes in at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.