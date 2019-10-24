COMMENT

What's in a name?

Well, just about everything. For instance, the attachment or removal of stigma. In the first year of my training in psychiatry, the training centre changed its name.

It had been called Boston Psychopathic Hospital and, as the website Abandoned America tells it, was built in 1912 as the first mental health hospital (as opposed to asylum) in Massachusetts.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 1960, Harvard Medical School, which ran the place, decided that the word "psychopathic" had negative connotations - although most of its ex-trainees still refer to it proudly as "Psycho" - and changed the name to Massachusetts

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.