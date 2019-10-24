I look on with horror at what, in my opinion, is the huge backward step our town has taken electing Andrew Hollis to council, given his publicly expressed views.

Disparaging the Treaty process is, in my view, awfully insulting to any New Zealander.

For my part, I am Maori and have, since my mid-20s, been in the higher tax bracket of earnings.

My iwi have suffered loss due to Crown mischief and in recent years attempts to make good have been made via the Treaty process.

Analyse these conditions for a moment and you'll find that there has been loss suffered by Maori and there is loss due to opportunity cost over the intervening 150-plus years the asset's value was mis-allocated – and taxpayer-funded restitution in the form of settlement.

Given that I am part of all three processes, it stands to reason I have paid three times to buy back something the Government has admitted I already own.

Unless Hollis' damages match or exceed that of Maori such as me, I suggest he works on understanding of the plight of others rather than his ego.

David Rangihika

Matua



New councillor must stand down

Andrew Hollis states that he is will not withdraw what, in my opinion, are his derogatory statements about the Treaty of Waitangi, and he will not resign, claiming that he might have polled even higher than the elected mayor had he been more forthright about his views during the election campaign.

Words matter. Written or spoken, they are the basis of meaningful communication and I am unable to comprehend how Hollis can make what in my opinion are such deeply insulting statements on the one hand and expect to establish and maintain a good faith relationship with tangata whenua on the other.

Based on his public comments, he is in my opinion an embarrassment to our newly elected council and must stand down.



Sue McArthur

Maungatapu

