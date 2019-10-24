I look on with horror at what, in my opinion, is the huge backward step our town has taken electing Andrew Hollis to council, given his publicly expressed views.

Disparaging the Treaty process is, in my view, awfully insulting to any New Zealander.

For my part, I am Maori and have, since my mid-20s, been in the higher tax bracket of earnings.

My iwi have suffered loss due to Crown mischief and in recent years attempts to make good have been made via the Treaty process.

Analyse these conditions for a moment and you'll find that there has been loss

New councillor must stand down

