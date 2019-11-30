Is it someone banging a hammer at 10pm, or is it simply a party that has lasted through the day and into the night? There are many noises which can grind some gears but what street is notorious for being loud? Leah Tebbutt finds out what street takes the crown for the noisiest street in 2019.

Humming is among the many sounds that are annoying Rotorua residents.

Rotorua's noisiest streets of 2019 have been released with the top reasons for complaints also showing just what grinds on people's nerves - humming being one of them.

One of the longest residential streets, Malfroy Rd, which starts opposite the racecourse and ends at Pukehangi Rd, takes the crown, followed by another long street, Sunset Rd, then suburban Lisa Cres rounding out the top three.

Between October 1, 2018, and October 23, 2019, Rotorua Lakes District Council received 3255 noise complaints in which the top three contenders accounted for 182 complaints.

Residents on Malfroy Rd who the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to were oblivious to the noise.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous said she had never noticed excessive noise.

"I have double glazing and you can't hear anything when you are at the back of the house. It can get a bit busy but that is to be expected on this street."

Spinel Place and Meadowbank Cres closely followed while Mount View Drive, Miller St, Homedale Drive and Rimu St, all had complaint numbers in the low 40s.

Todd Duncan Drive in Hamurana took out 10th place with 37 complaints.

Another long residential street, Clayton Rd, did not feature in the top 10, however, last year Clayton Rd was the second noisiest street with 69 complaints from October 2017 to October 2018.

Rotorua Lakes Council community and regulatory services manager Kurt Williams said: "We want to remind everyone that if you are planning an activity or party where noise may be an issue to ensure you are mindful of your neighbours and neighbourhood.

"This will ensure everyone will have an enjoyable event and neighbours should not be unreasonably disturbed."

There were 16 main reasons noise complaints were made to the council. Music was a high contributor with bass, drums, singing, stereo, band and humming - the most unusual of the lot.

Vehicles, voices and machinery were all included in the reasons.

Closely following Malfroy Rd, Sunset Rd had 59 noise complaints in the past year. Photo / File

It is up to the noise control officer to determine whether the noise is excessive while considering the effect the noise is having on the complainant, the time of day, background noise and duration, a council spokeswoman said.

From the beginning of October, last year council have issued 486 excessive noise directions, 30 infringements and conducted 20 seizures.

The reasons for the complaints received

• Alarm

• Band

• Bass

• Drums

• Humming

• Machinery

• Motorbikes

• Other

• Party

• Planers

• Sanding

• Singing

• Stereo

• Thumping

• Vehicles

• Voices