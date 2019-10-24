Crabs and worms and mud, little fish, a dead octopus and even a pod of dolphins.

That's enough to get any curious child – and maybe even some of their parents – excited and interested about the natural world around them.

Tidal Discoveries – an estuary, stream and dune monitoring programme for school students in Tauranga – is working to do just that and this week at Welcome Bay School, enthusiasm for the environment was in full show.

"Getting really muddy and discovering new stuff," was what Summer Taruia, 10, from Selwyn Ridge Primary School, loved most about the programme.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.