BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

With competition from the Pink Loop breast cancer fundraising walk in Whangārei and the Auckland Marathon on the same day, numbers were slightly down for this year's Bream Bay College's Tide's Out fun run and walk last Sunday.

Just under 250 people entered, compared to around 300 last year. But the emphasis was on fun, says organiser Sharon Carroll, and she had plenty of messages and comments after the event saying what a great day it had been.

Money raised from the day will go towards equipment and trip costs for students, as well as garden supplies for working bees.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire brigade commitment honoured

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lambs and goats on show

Parkinson's support group gathering

Surf Club Sign-Up

Feast of Garden Colour

Church gala

Doggy fundraiser