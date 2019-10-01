From more than 350 nominations, 150 individual and three team finalists have been named to contend the annual ASB Northland Secondary School Sports Awards this month.
A total of 18 Northland secondary schools from Kaitaia to Wellsford will be represented at the awards at Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Thursday, October 24.
The awards acknowledge the outstanding sporting achievements of Northland secondary school students in codes as diverse as aerobics and wood chopping. Over 35 sporting codes will be represented on the night and the ASB Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year will be named from all code winners. The ASB Team of the Year will also be named.
Finalists will receive complimentary entry to the evening thanks to the generosity of local organisations, businesses and individuals. Tickets for whānau and school staff will be able to be purchased from Sport Northland reception from tomorrow.
An online system is currently available for ticket purchases at www.sportnorthland.co.nz. All inquiries in regard to the event should be made to Robyn Richards at Sport Northland.
Finalists:
Bream Bay College:
Maddison Greatorex - Showjumping
Abby Wright - Football
Shay Aull - Olympic Weightlifting
Jayde Van Gelder - Olympic Weightlifting
Bay of Island College:
Dannielle Dephoff - Netball
Dargaville High School:
Nathan Condon - Cricket
Anya Sinclair - Trampoline/Tumbling
Harmony Cocavich - Rugby League
Huanui College:
Rufaro Manjala - Football
Jordan Carswell - Hockey
Imogen Ear - Karate
Harrison Syers - Official
Jacob Buckle - Surfing
Takaimaania Ngata-Henare - Table Tennis
Kaitaia College:
Esmonde Matene-Parangi - Rugby League
Kamo High School:
Emma Verevis - Artistic Gymnastics
Hannah More - Basketball
Liam Hardy - Clay Target Shooting
Nathan Parkes - Cricket
Cole Allen - Golf
Tegan Verevis - Trampoline/Tumbling
Chelsea Bodman - Judo
Savannah Bodman - Judo, Rugby Union
Anna Moselen - Squash
Charlotte Taylor - Surfing
Sage Going - Water Skiing
Kaikohe Christian School:
Kyla Zielinski - Polocrosse
Cayley Treadwell - Polocrosse
Zayne Treadwell - Polocrosse
Kerikeri High School:
Lily Wilson - Mountain Biking
Toby Huston - Mountain Biking
Iggy Rose-Yon - Mountain Biking
Summer Denize - Showjumping
Ty Murray - Polocrosse
Kayla Murray - Polocrosse
Gabi Hislop - Football
Emily Freakley - Inline Hockey
Chay Edwards - Inline Hockey
Zane Cooper - Inline Hockey
Kingi Tana - Karate
Mia Anderson - Rugby Union
Manaia Webb - Rugby Union
Jack Honey - Sailing
Helena Sanderson - Sailing
Jacky Edwards - Spearfishing
Archie White - Swimming
Kori Brown - Swimming
Rebecca Clements - Tennis
Okaihau College:
Jhontae Rameka - Basketball
Kodi Chamberlain - Showjumping
Jayden Edmonds - Ki-o-Rahi
Alyssa Williams - Ki-o-Rahi
Gabriel Reweti - Touch
Pompallier Catholic College:
Willow Clarke - Aerobics
D'Artagnan Gould - Karate
Jodie Orford - Official
Daniel Meyer - Parasports
Rebecca Reade - Swimming
Rodney College:
Tarrin Rous - Golf
Billy Richards - Karting
Jackson Brierly - Official
Oliver Broadhead - Official
Brennan Massey - Parasports
Georgia Brierly - Rugby Union
Patrick Abellera - Rugby Union
Springbank School:
Malindi Reihana-Ruka: Surfing
Taipa Area School:
Fleurnik Raui - Netball
Tauraroa Area School:
Carlisa McCarroll - Clay Target Shooting
Keely McCollum - Clay Target Shooting
Jatarla Absolum - Clay Target Shooting
Tikipunga High School
Amoho Karetai-Mahanga - Volleyball
Te Kāpehu Whetū:
Wikitoria Tipene - Rugby League
Whangārei Boys' High School:
Ryan Townsend - Artistic Gymnastics
Brendan Marais - Artistic Gymnastics
Jordyn Hetaraka - Athletics
Xavier Mexted - AFL, Touch
Devon Mills - Basketball
Tukaha Cooper - Basketball
Jacob Kennedy - Clay Target Shooting
William Hamlin - Clay Target Shooting
Luke Trigg - Cricket, Hockey
Trevor Coetzee - Road Cycling
Reuben Jones - Football
Daniel Romer - Football
Craig Hockings - Golf
Nathaniel Aoina - Trampoline/Tumbling
Hayden Ganley - Hockey
Tanei More-Thompson - Olympic Weightlifting
Charme Henry-Turner - Rugby League, Touch
Tea-Rani Woodman-Tuhoro - Rugby League
Rocky Olsen - Rugby Union
Jarvarne Porter - Rugby Union
Tyler Maugham - Spearfishing
Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist - Squash
Cory Ferguson - Squash
Devlin Gurr - Squash
Tai Erceg-Gray - Surfing
Billy Gilbert - Surfing
Tyler Jepsen - Swimming
Daniel Hammond - Tennis
Antony Dubost - Tennis
Mitchell Williams - Water Skiing
Tytan Semenoff - Wood Chopping
Whangārei Girls' High School:
Brooke Foster - Aerobics
Leah McRae - Aerobics
Michelle Crawford - Artistic Gymnastics
Mateja Matijevich-Wiki - Athletics
Amy Alderton - Athletics
Jenna Johnston - Athletics
Bella Earl - Athletics
Terina Cameron-Tana - Basketball
Mahina Kukutai-Wairau - Basketball
Makayla Templeton - Cricket
Lily Borrie - Cricket
Chelsea Traill - Cricket, Squash
Kyah Renee Young - Mountain Biking
Jorja Swain - Road Cycling
Emily Darroch - BMX
Rylee Maskovich - Showjumping
Abbey Crene - Football
Caitlin Leathem - Trampoline/Tumbling
Pippa Croft - Hockey
Alysha Donovan - Hockey
Emma Illerbrun - Hockey
Caitlin Ahlers - Karate
Jessie Taylor - Netball
Grace Nikora - Official
Chloe Overeem - Official
Lucy Stanley - Official
Isobel Hume - Rowing
Yvette Hendrikse - Rowing
Paea Uilou - Rugby League
Shea Ferguson - Squash
Grace Pevats - Surfing
Nellie Clark - Swimming
Madeline Whittam - Swimming
Kiante Beazley - Touch
Mya Turner - Touch
Tara-Leigh Turner - Touch
Terina Hauraki - Volleyball
Grace Nikora - Volleyball
Tarquala Whittaker-Stone - Volleyball
Maya Juarez - Volleyball
Kiara Henry - Waka Ama
Madison Wainwright - Water Skiing
Courtney Williams - Water Skiing
Team awards:
Whangārei Girls' High School Squash
Whangārei Girls' High School Senior Touch
Whangārei Girls' High School 1st X1 Hockey