From more than 350 nominations, 150 individual and three team finalists have been named to contend the annual ASB Northland Secondary School Sports Awards this month.

A total of 18 Northland secondary schools from Kaitaia to Wellsford will be represented at the awards at Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Thursday, October 24.

The awards acknowledge the outstanding sporting achievements of Northland secondary school students in codes as diverse as aerobics and wood chopping. Over 35 sporting codes will be represented on the night and the ASB Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year will be named from all code winners. The ASB Team of the Year will also be named.

Finalists will receive complimentary entry to the evening thanks to the generosity of local organisations, businesses and individuals. Tickets for whānau and school staff will be able to be purchased from Sport Northland reception from tomorrow.

Advertisement

An online system is currently available for ticket purchases at www.sportnorthland.co.nz. All inquiries in regard to the event should be made to Robyn Richards at Sport Northland.

Finalists:

Bream Bay College:

Maddison Greatorex - Showjumping

Abby Wright - Football

Shay Aull - Olympic Weightlifting

Jayde Van Gelder - Olympic Weightlifting



Bay of Island College:

Dannielle Dephoff - Netball



Dargaville High School:

Nathan Condon - Cricket

Anya Sinclair - Trampoline/Tumbling

Harmony Cocavich - Rugby League



Huanui College:

Advertisement

Rufaro Manjala - Football

Jordan Carswell - Hockey

Imogen Ear - Karate

Harrison Syers - Official

Jacob Buckle - Surfing

Takaimaania Ngata-Henare - Table Tennis



Kaitaia College:

Esmonde Matene-Parangi - Rugby League



Kamo High School:

Emma Verevis - Artistic Gymnastics

Hannah More - Basketball

Liam Hardy - Clay Target Shooting

Nathan Parkes - Cricket

Cole Allen - Golf

Tegan Verevis - Trampoline/Tumbling

Chelsea Bodman - Judo

Savannah Bodman - Judo, Rugby Union

Anna Moselen - Squash

Charlotte Taylor - Surfing

Sage Going - Water Skiing



Kaikohe Christian School:

Kyla Zielinski - Polocrosse

Cayley Treadwell - Polocrosse

Zayne Treadwell - Polocrosse



Kerikeri High School:

Lily Wilson - Mountain Biking

Toby Huston - Mountain Biking

Iggy Rose-Yon - Mountain Biking

Summer Denize - Showjumping

Ty Murray - Polocrosse

Kayla Murray - Polocrosse

Gabi Hislop - Football

Emily Freakley - Inline Hockey

Chay Edwards - Inline Hockey

Zane Cooper - Inline Hockey

Kingi Tana - Karate

Mia Anderson - Rugby Union

Manaia Webb - Rugby Union

Jack Honey - Sailing

Helena Sanderson - Sailing

Jacky Edwards - Spearfishing

Archie White - Swimming

Kori Brown - Swimming

Rebecca Clements - Tennis



Okaihau College:

Jhontae Rameka - Basketball

Kodi Chamberlain - Showjumping

Jayden Edmonds - Ki-o-Rahi

Alyssa Williams - Ki-o-Rahi

Gabriel Reweti - Touch



Pompallier Catholic College:

Willow Clarke - Aerobics

D'Artagnan Gould - Karate

Jodie Orford - Official

Daniel Meyer - Parasports

Rebecca Reade - Swimming



Rodney College:

Tarrin Rous - Golf

Billy Richards - Karting

Jackson Brierly - Official

Oliver Broadhead - Official

Brennan Massey - Parasports

Georgia Brierly - Rugby Union

Patrick Abellera - Rugby Union



Springbank School:

Malindi Reihana-Ruka: Surfing



Taipa Area School:

Fleurnik Raui - Netball



Tauraroa Area School:

Carlisa McCarroll - Clay Target Shooting

Keely McCollum - Clay Target Shooting

Jatarla Absolum - Clay Target Shooting



Tikipunga High School

Amoho Karetai-Mahanga - Volleyball



Te Kāpehu Whetū:

Wikitoria Tipene - Rugby League



Whangārei Boys' High School:

Ryan Townsend - Artistic Gymnastics

Brendan Marais - Artistic Gymnastics

Jordyn Hetaraka - Athletics

Xavier Mexted - AFL, Touch

Devon Mills - Basketball

Tukaha Cooper - Basketball

Jacob Kennedy - Clay Target Shooting

William Hamlin - Clay Target Shooting

Luke Trigg - Cricket, Hockey

Trevor Coetzee - Road Cycling

Reuben Jones - Football

Daniel Romer - Football

Craig Hockings - Golf

Nathaniel Aoina - Trampoline/Tumbling

Hayden Ganley - Hockey

Tanei More-Thompson - Olympic Weightlifting

Charme Henry-Turner - Rugby League, Touch

Tea-Rani Woodman-Tuhoro - Rugby League

Rocky Olsen - Rugby Union

Jarvarne Porter - Rugby Union

Tyler Maugham - Spearfishing

Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist - Squash

Cory Ferguson - Squash

Devlin Gurr - Squash

Tai Erceg-Gray - Surfing

Billy Gilbert - Surfing

Tyler Jepsen - Swimming

Daniel Hammond - Tennis

Antony Dubost - Tennis

Mitchell Williams - Water Skiing

Tytan Semenoff - Wood Chopping



Whangārei Girls' High School:

Brooke Foster - Aerobics

Leah McRae - Aerobics

Michelle Crawford - Artistic Gymnastics

Mateja Matijevich-Wiki - Athletics

Amy Alderton - Athletics

Jenna Johnston - Athletics

Bella Earl - Athletics

Terina Cameron-Tana - Basketball

Mahina Kukutai-Wairau - Basketball

Makayla Templeton - Cricket

Lily Borrie - Cricket

Chelsea Traill - Cricket, Squash

Kyah Renee Young - Mountain Biking

Jorja Swain - Road Cycling

Emily Darroch - BMX

Rylee Maskovich - Showjumping

Abbey Crene - Football

Caitlin Leathem - Trampoline/Tumbling

Pippa Croft - Hockey

Alysha Donovan - Hockey

Emma Illerbrun - Hockey

Caitlin Ahlers - Karate

Jessie Taylor - Netball

Grace Nikora - Official

Chloe Overeem - Official

Lucy Stanley - Official

Isobel Hume - Rowing

Yvette Hendrikse - Rowing

Paea Uilou - Rugby League

Shea Ferguson - Squash

Grace Pevats - Surfing

Nellie Clark - Swimming

Madeline Whittam - Swimming

Kiante Beazley - Touch

Mya Turner - Touch

Tara-Leigh Turner - Touch

Terina Hauraki - Volleyball

Grace Nikora - Volleyball

Tarquala Whittaker-Stone - Volleyball

Maya Juarez - Volleyball

Kiara Henry - Waka Ama

Madison Wainwright - Water Skiing

Courtney Williams - Water Skiing



Team awards:

Whangārei Girls' High School Squash

Whangārei Girls' High School Senior Touch

Whangārei Girls' High School 1st X1 Hockey