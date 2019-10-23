FROM THE TOP

This month marks two years since my government came to office. Every day I'm thankful for the chance to serve our country as Prime Minister. I'm humbled by the trust you've placed in me and the team, and I work each day to repay that trust with action.

That's why I'm so proud that, over the past two years, we've made real progress on the long-term challenges facing New Zealand.

These challenges didn't develop overnight and getting things back on track takes time, but we've made a good start.

