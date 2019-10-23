FROM THE TOP

This month marks two years since my government came to office. Every day I'm thankful for the chance to serve our country as Prime Minister. I'm humbled by the trust you've placed in me and the team, and I work each day to repay that trust with action.

That's why I'm so proud that, over the past two years, we've made real progress on the long-term challenges facing New Zealand.

These challenges didn't develop overnight and getting things back on track takes time, but we've made a good start.

In the letters and emails I receive from people here in Northland, I've heard about how the government's actions are making a positive difference for your community.

Because of the big, long-term challenges we're facing – like climate change, and the legacies of the housing crisis and child poverty, it can sometimes be easy to forget how far we've come.

But, two years on from the election, I want to take this opportunity to take stock.

Our economy is in good shape, and there's a lot to be positive about. We've delivered a strong surplus, growth well ahead of our major trading partners, low government debt and record low unemployment. Here in Northland, we've created thousands of new jobs since we came to office.

Through the Provincial Growth Fund, we're investing in Te Ara Mahi to get local people into local jobs and to ensure a consistent supply of skilled labour for Northland's regional economy. We're also refreshing the Northland Economic Action Plan to drive growth and build on the progress we're already seeing.

In health, we're taking mental health seriously with big investments in mental health and addiction services to ensure people can access support when and where they need it.

In Northland, our investment in the Te Ara Oranga has already helped treat more than 800 people struggling with addiction, and is having success in preventing people using harmful drugs.

It's important that Kiwis have better outcomes and fairer access to cancer care, closer to home. That's why we're delivering cancer care through increased access to new cancer drugs and treatment equipment, including a new radiation machine in Northland.

This means, for the first time, cancer sufferers in this region will have access to radiation without having to travel to bigger centres.

We're also taking steps to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child – like building hundreds of classrooms across the country to ensure Kiwi kids get the best start in life.

In Northland, we're building more than 25 new classrooms across nine different schools. This means hundreds of children will be learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms.

My government isn't shying away from the big issues, but we know it needs to be a collective effort.

We're working with business on an economy that works for everyone.

And, together with local iwi and our hard-working rural community, we're ensuring we have thriving, sustainable regions.

While there's still plenty more to do, I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've already made for New Zealanders.

• I'd love to hear what you think – you can let me know by emailing me at jacinda.ardern@parliament.govt.nz, or messaging me on Facebook.