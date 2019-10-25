On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rotorua's population is steadily increasing according to new figures. The percentage of people aged 65 and over is also up to almost 15 per cent. Jean Bell finds out what a rising population means for housing, health and the economy.
Lakes District Health Board chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said a larger population generally resulted in increased pressure on healthcare providers across the board, including the hospital, DHB-provided community services and GP clinics.
Saville-Wood said the extent of the impact depended on whether the population increase occurred in particular demographics, including the elderly and deprived groups.
The DHB continually reassessed its resource requirements in order to provide required health services.
Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns said the increase in the older population across the Bay of Plenty was to be expected.
He said the area was an attractive retirement option and was reflected in the number of retirement villages and village developments.