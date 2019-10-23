I read with interest the idea of a shuttle bus between Bayfair and Owens Place.

What interests me most is the attitude that cyclists, pedestrians and others not driving cars are not deserving of an easy, convenient solution and are viewed as only needing the budget option paid by someone else and with up to 15 minutes to wait.

We pay rates and taxes too, it is the amount of money spent on keeping motorists in cars we should all be more concerned about both past, present and future, roads, carparks, accidents etc. How about we close the road and offer a shuttle bus to motorists instead?



Russell Wenn

Oropi



Problem is we don't have good drivers

Re The ripples will go on forever (News, October 19).

Sue Collier, we certainly do have safe vehicles, we certainly do have roads that are as safe as they can be, however we don't have good drivers, and this is the problem.

Drivers do not drive to the conditions in front of them and rather than government spending/wasting money upgrading roads to suit a few, this money should be better spent on driver refresher/education courses.

Alan Ryan

Welcome Bay

